Niners talk to former Rams coach Linehan about coordinator job

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Former St. Louis Rams coach Scott Linehan interviewed with 49ers coach Mike Singletary on Friday for San Francisco's offensive-coordinator vacancy.
Linehan was fired by the Rams midway through this season after going 11-25 in two-plus seasons, but the veteran coach has a history of success in building NFL offenses with the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.
San Francisco also interviewed Indianapolis Colts receivers coach Clyde Christensen earlier Friday. Christensen was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator before spending the last seven seasons with the Colts.
Singletary fired Mike Martz late last month after the 49ers (7-9) finished their sixth consecutive losing season. San Francisco is looking for its seventh offensive coordinator in the last seven seasons.
