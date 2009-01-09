Niners talk to former Rams coach Linehan about coordinator job

Published: Jan 09, 2009 at 12:08 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Former St. Louis Rams coach Scott Linehan interviewed with 49ers coach Mike Singletary on Friday for San Francisco's offensive-coordinator vacancy.

Linehan was fired by the Rams midway through this season after going 11-25 in two-plus seasons, but the veteran coach has a history of success in building NFL offenses with the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco also interviewed Indianapolis Colts receivers coach Clyde Christensen earlier Friday. Christensen was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator before spending the last seven seasons with the Colts.

Singletary fired Mike Martz late last month after the 49ers (7-9) finished their sixth consecutive losing season. San Francisco is looking for its seventh offensive coordinator in the last seven seasons.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Ranking top combos at 11 key position groups

Is there any combo of defensive tackles more imposing than the Commanders' pair of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen? Bucky Brooks ranks the top combos at 11 key position groups ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

State of the 2023 Buffalo Bills: Super Bowl or bust for Josh Allen and Co.?

After winning three straight AFC East titles but coming up short in the playoffs, will Buffalo be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this time around? Adam Rank examines the state of the Bills heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Everyone's excited for a fresh start and a fresh season' after down 2022

Hunter Henry struggled along with much of the Patriots' offense in 2022, but the tight end is hopeful New England can bounce back this season under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More