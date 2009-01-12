Niners talk to Chudzinski about offensive-coordinator opening

Published: Jan 12, 2009 at 06:21 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Rob Chudzinski, the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, interviewed with San Francisco 49ers coach Mike Singletary for the team's offensive-coordinator vacancy Saturday.

Former St. Louis Rams coach Scott Linehan and current Indianapolis Colts receivers coach Clyde Christensen interviewed for the job Friday.

Chudzinski was praised in 2007 when Cleveland's offense scored 402 points and finished eighth in the NFL, but his unit slumped to 31st this season. Chudzinski received a contract extension from the Browns last season, but he isn't expected to stay on new coach Eric Mangini's staff.

Mangini, who was fired by the Jets before taking over the Browns, is expected to hire New York quarterbacks coach Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator in Cleveland.

Chudzinski, 40, is known for a pass-first philosophy with Cleveland quarterbacks Derek Anderson and Brady Quinn, which might not fit Singletary's vision of a run-based offense in San Francisco.

The 49ers are searching for their seventh offensive coordinator in the last seven seasons after Singletary fired Mike Martz late last month. San Francisco's offense improved under Martz after being the NFL's worst in two of the previous three seasons.

