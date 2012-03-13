Niners take chance on Cox after year-long absence from NFL

"I want to thank everybody for giving me the chance to actually express myself and go out and have dinner with the owner and the GM so they could figure out what kind of guy I am," Cox said. "I've worked hard through this whole process. Like I was telling them, whatever happened, happened, and I took full responsibility for my actions. But it will never happen again, ever again. I'm a positive guy, and if I can help in any way, I want to be there to help."