Niners take advantage of RGIII, continue to win ugly

Anquan Boldin put the 49ers on his back Sunday, hauling in nine passes for 137 and a touchdown to lead the 49ers to a 17-13 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Our takeaways:
- Outside of a decisive 10-play, 61-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, it was another week without progress for Robert Griffin III. The Redskins' passing game lacks structure because Griffin struggles to read defenses and is only completing dumpoffs, screens and crossing routes. His footwork and pocket presence are out of sync. Jay Gruden's hands are tied from a scheming and play-calling perspective with Griffin under center. Don't be surprised if Gruden turns back toColt McCoy.
- Although Michael Crabtree is finally starting to re-emerge as a playmaker over the past three weeks, Vernon Davis remains the picture of ineffectiveness. He had a bad drop Sunday and ran his routes a yard short of the sticks on a pair of third-down receptions. Boldin is the offense's only consistent week-to-week threat. He came up huge with three catches on the game-winning touchdown drive.
- Alfred Morris had his first 100-yard game of the season against a 49ers defense that entered the game sixth in run defense. Morris ran hard, and Gruden clearly didn't want the game in Griffin's hands.
- The 49ers have saved their season with three consecutive wins against opponents that shot themselves in the foot. While Aldon Smith, Aaron Lynch, Chris Borland and Antoine Bethea are making plays on defense, the offense has lacked rhythm all season. Colin Kaepernick couldn't consistently take advantage of a Redskins secondary that was down to one healthy cornerback for a portion of the second half.
