Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 06, 2020 03:13 PM

Niners swap cornerbacks, sign Jamar Taylor, waive Teez Tabor

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers swapped out cornerbacks ahead of training camp.

The team announced Monday it signed CB Jamar Taylor to a one-year contract and waived corner Teez Tabor.

A second-round pick by the Dolphins in 2013, Taylor has bounced around the NFL in recent seasons. He earned his most productive stretch starting 29 games over two seasons in Cleveland from 2016-2017. Last year Taylor appeared in three games with the Atlanta Falcons and nine with the Seattle Seahawks, finishing with 21 tackles and three passes defended.

The 29-year-old Taylor,who has starting experience, will compete for a depth spot in San Francisco.

Tabor, meanwhile, suffered a Jones fracture while participating in a virtual workout and already had surgery, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. A former second-round pick by the Detroit Lions, Tabor spent most of last season on the 49ers practice squad.

