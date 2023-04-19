Around the NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame LB Dave Wilcox, a 7-time Pro Bowler for 49ers, dies at 80

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 05:19 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

dave wilcox
Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback John Brodie, left, and linebacker Dave Wilcox after a 38-7 win over the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 20, 1970. The victory gave the 49ers the Western Division championship of the NFL, their first since joining the league in 1950.

Dave Wilcox, a seven-time Pro Bowl standout at outside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, died on Wednesday at the age of 80, the HOF announced.

Wilcox starred for San Francisco for 11 seasons, earning a pair of All-Pro selections and playing in 153 of a possible 154 games before he was enshrined in Canton, Ohio, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2000.

"While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement on Wednesday. "He transformed the outside linebacker position -- one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave's wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come."

During his Sundays in San Francisco, Wilcox and the Niners largely struggled but there was a run of glory in the Golden City from 1970-1972.

Wilcox was a centerpiece of Niners success, as he was a Pro Bowler in each of those three seasons and an All-Pro in 71-72. During that span, the 49ers won the franchise's first three NFC West titles, advancing to the NFC Championship Game in 1970-71 and losing in the opening round of the '72 playoffs. Unfortunately, San Francisco was eliminated all three seasons by the Dallas Cowboys in the early days of one of the NFL's historic rivalries.

"He changed the position," former 49ers assistant Mike Giddings said in his enshrinement speech for Wilcox. "He was an absolutely strong, naturally strong, Vale, Oregon, farm boy. I used to say that his triceps went from his earlobe to his wrists. He simply manhandled blockers, but he had one concern. 'Mike, don't ever let me get beat deep on a pass.' Well this was tough because we always ask our outside backer to neutralize the tight end first, then cover the running back man-to-man. Very, very difficult when facing the [Johnny] Unitas Colts, because they had the great John Mackey at tight end and then the league's fastest fullback, Norm Bulaich. Sure enough, we're back in Baltimore. Early on, Mackey blocks down, here comes Bulaich around the corner, your inductee in hot pursuit. Forty yards downfield, knocks down a pass with one of the great open-field plays these eyes have ever seen. That closed the scouting reports. You can't run at him. You can't pass on him. So just stay away from him."

Born in the aforementioned Vale, Oregon, on Sept. 29, 1942, Wilcox played college ball at Oregon as a defensive and offensive lineman. He was drafted by the AFL's Houston Oilers in the sixth round and the Niners in the third. He chose San Francisco as his destination and a Hall of Fame career followed.

A 6-foot-3, 241-pound force at OLB, Wilcox was a player for all downs and distances, able to rush the passer, drop back and stand up to the run.

Wilcox was a nightmare for opposing tight ends, refusing to let them get off the line on passing downs.

He started 144 of his 153 career games, with eight starts as a rookie in 1964 and 11 in his final campaign of 1974. In between those bookend seasons, Wilcox started each game he played, missing just one outing.

Though Wilcox shined long before the 49ers' dynastic 1980s teams, he was enshrined in the Hall in the same 2000 class as quarterback Joe Montana and safety Ronnie Lott.

Wilcox's brother John briefly played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960. Dave's sons Josh and Justin also found prominence in the game, as Josh played for the New Orleans Saints in 1998-99, while Justin is the current head coach at Cal.

Related Content

news

Tua Tagovailoa admits he considered retirement after difficult 2022 season

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa disclosed to reporters on Wednesday that he considered walking away from football following a 2022 season where he suffered two frightening head injuries.

news

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley says he is 'one of the better receivers in this league'

Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley hasn't played a football game in nearly a year and a half, but he's not backing away from making some big predictions for his second act. "I know that I can make the plays and I know that I am one of the better receivers in this league," Ridley told reporters on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers receiving trade calls for former first-round QB Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade for QB Trey Lance, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Desmond Ridder on Falcons' starting quarterback job: Mindset is to 'take it and run with it'

The Falcons handed the starting QB job to Desmond Ridder late last season and have since talked up the second-year signal-caller as their 2023 starter. Ridder said Tuesday his intent the entire time was to run away with the starting gig whenever given a chance.

news

Deshaun Watson feels 'night and day' difference after year in Cleveland: 'I'm ahead of the game'

The Browns are banking on Deshaun Watson improving in Year 2 in the system. Watson said Tuesday that the year in Cleveland has made a big difference.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott on taking over defensive play-calling in 2023: 'It feels natural'

With defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier stepping down, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is "excited" to be calling defensive plays this upcoming season.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says "you never know" on the team possibly drafting Texas running back prospect Bijan Robinson.

news

QB Jared Goff on buzz of Lions being NFC North favorites: 'I don't believe there are any favorites to win anything in April'

There's plenty of hope and hype surrounding the Detroit Lions, but QB Jared Goff is quick to point out that nothing's won or lost in April.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen admits he'll need 'to adapt and change' his playing style: 'Get down, slide and live to fight another down'

The soon-to-be-27-year-old Bills QB Josh Allen admitted that he'll likely have to soften his hard-charging playing style as he enters his sixth NFL season.

news

Browns CB Greg Newsome II 'mad' at rumors he requested trade: 'I truly adore Cleveland'

Browns CB Greg Newsome II is still irritated by the erroneous report that framed him as a malcontent who requested a trade and made it known Tuesday how much Cleveland means to him.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE