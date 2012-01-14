Niners' Smith stands tall above the rest in an instant classic

It seemed so unlikely that the Saints, who beat Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford twice and Cam Newton and Eli Manning during their nine-game winning streak, opted not to double- or triple-cover tight end Vernon Davis, the only receiver who really could beat them. Instead, they blitzed Smith, a total sign of disrespect. All New Orleans had to do was sit back and keep San Francisco in the middle of the turf to burn time off the clock. If the 49ers were lucky, they'd get a field goal to send the game into overtime.