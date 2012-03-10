Niners' Smith on new contract: 'It will get done'

Alex Smith doesn't have to worry about the San Francisco 49ers making a run at Peyton Manning, a team source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora earlier this week, and Smith remains confident a new deal will get done to keep him in San Francisco.
"I think so," Smith told The Arizona Republic, via the Sacramento Bee, on Saturday. "It's just a process. It takes some time. It will get done."
Smith is set to become a free agent next Tuesday and is coming off the best year of his career, leading the 49ers to an NFC West title and a trip to the conference championship game. Smith, who threw for a career-high 3,144 yards with 17 touchdowns to five interceptions in 2011, did not indicate disappointment that a new deal has not yet been reached.
The Bee reported Wednesday that the Niners have an offer on the table for Smith, but the two sides currently can't agree to the length of the contract nor the money involved.
"You know, it's going. I'm not disappointed about anything," said Smith, while in Arizona for former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner's annual charity football game. "It kind of is what it is right now. I'm not worried about anything. I'll just leave it at that."