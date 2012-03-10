Niners' Smith on new contract: 'It will get done'

Published: Mar 10, 2012 at 01:42 PM

Alex Smith doesn't have to worry about the San Francisco 49ers making a run at Peyton Manning, a team source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora earlier this week, and Smith remains confident a new deal will get done to keep him in San Francisco.

Wyche: Free agents by position

The 2012 free-agent class is loaded at some positions (WR, DL) and thin at others (TE, LB). Steve Wyche breaks it down. More ...

"I think so," Smith told The Arizona Republic, via the Sacramento Bee, on Saturday. "It's just a process. It takes some time. It will get done."

Smith is set to become a free agent next Tuesday and is coming off the best year of his career, leading the 49ers to an NFC West title and a trip to the conference championship game. Smith, who threw for a career-high 3,144 yards with 17 touchdowns to five interceptions in 2011, did not indicate disappointment that a new deal has not yet been reached.

The Bee reported Wednesday that the Niners have an offer on the table for Smith, but the two sides currently can't agree to the length of the contract nor the money involved.

"You know, it's going. I'm not disappointed about anything," said Smith, while in Arizona for former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner's annual charity football game. "It kind of is what it is right now. I'm not worried about anything. I'll just leave it at that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW