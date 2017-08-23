Niners sign vet DT Sen'Derrick Marks to 1-year deal

San Francisco announced Wednesday that it has signed 30-year-old defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks to a one-year deal.
Marks had a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2014 with the Jaguars, but tore his ACL in the final game of that campaign. He was limited to just four games in 2015 while recovering from the injury, and racked up 3.5 quarterback takedowns last season in his fourth year in Jacksonville.
The 49ers have taken a defensive lineman in the first round in each of the past three drafts. San Francisco's brass is banking on a group led by Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and rookie Solomon Thomas to create a disruptive force that consistently overwhelms in the trenches.
Marks doesn't have much time to leave his mark. With time quickly approaching the Sept. 2 deadline for teams to make their 53-man roster decisions, Marks will have to quickly prove that he deserves a chance along the 49ers' defensive front.