Niners sign Tukuafu to 2-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive tackle Will Tukuafu to a two-year contract extension through the 2013 season.
Tukuafu joined the 49ers during training camp in 2010 and spent the majority of that season on the team's practice squad.
Tukuafu made his NFL debut last season and recovered a fumble on his very first career play from scrimmage against Seattle. He played in five games before suffering a season-ending wrist injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 2.