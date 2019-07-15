Niners sign Robbie Gould to 4-year, $19M contract

Gould sat out of the 49ers' workouts this offseason. His comments about leaving seemed to pin the Niners into a corner. They could have acquiesced to his trade desires, allowed the sticky situation to persist for a year then watched one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL walk away, or ante up and pay him in line with his worth. The 49ers chose the latter option, which settles their kicker situation for the next few seasons at least.