Around the NFL

Niners sign first-rounder Reuben Foster to rookie deal

Published: Jun 09, 2017 at 10:10 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The San Francisco 49ers finally have one of their first-round picks under contract.

San Francisco announced Friday the signing of No. 31 overall pick Reuben Foster to his four-year rookie deal. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Foster's deal includes a $4.7 million signing bonus and a series of guarantees that extend into the fourth year of his deal.

Foster's fellow first-round selection, Solomon Thomas, remains unsigned at this time.

In a remodeled front seven that includes recent acquisitions Thomas, Malcolm Smith and Elvis Dumervil, Foster is slated to be the centerpiece in two or three years time, eventually taking up the mantle from NaVorro Bowman. Foster could and should start as early as Week 1 this season if his shoulder holds up -- coach Kyle Shanhan said Foster sitting out the start of 2017 is the "worst-case scenario."

But so far, so good for the rookie, who has had nary a setback ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp and just earned a nice sum of money.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo tests Sunday after exiting win vs. Washington with knee injury

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Washington Football Team. The Ravens RB was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The severity of the injury remained unclear after the game.
news

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to miss about 4 weeks with sprained ACL

Colts QB ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ avoided a worst-case scenario but won't be ready for the start of the 2021 season. Ian Rapoport reports that Ehlinger sprained his ACL and will miss about four weeks, but won't need surgery.
news

49ers DC excited about 'unlimited options' with Nick Bosa, Dee Ford back in lineup

It's been a little over a year since the 49ers made their run to Super Bowl LIV, an achievement bolstered largely by their defense. Ahead of the 2021 season, the team seemingly has all the pieces in place to remind the world of what they can do when healthy.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Packers-Bills.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love shows promise, but panics under pressure in return vs. Bills

Jordan Love displayed promise starting the Green Bay Packers' preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills, but a couple of decisions exemplified a still-growing young quarterback.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

The Panthers release fan favorite Joey Slye. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love starts preseason finale vs. Bills

After being sidelined for a week because of injury, ﻿Jordan Love﻿ is set to return to the Packers' lineup.
news

Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, per sources informed of the situation.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High

Longtime Chargers standout, Philip Rivers, who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW