Around the NFL

Niners select DeForest Buckner, Joshua Garnett

Published: Apr 28, 2016 at 04:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

San Francisco has drafted a first-round defensive lineman out of Oregon for the second straight season.

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Ducks defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. The pick reunites Buckner with former teammate Arik Armstead, who was drafted at No. 17 overall a year ago. It's the first time since 1975-76 that Oregon players have been selected in the first round of back-to-back drafts.

The 2015 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Buckner is a behemoth 6-foot-7 five-technique end who can slip inside in nickel packages, reminiscent of CardinalsPro Bowler Calais Campbell.

Buckner will team with Armstead as bookends on the defensive line, filling a gaping need for a defense that failed to rush the passer last season.

Although Buckner isn't blessed with the speed off the edge to generate double-digit sacks on an annual basis, he does have the potential to control the line of scrimmage with his power, length, monstrous 11 3/4-inch hands and 35-inch arms. He's an NFL-ready run stopper.

San Francisco later made a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to get back in the first round to select guard Joshua Garnett with the No. 28 pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

