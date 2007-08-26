Niners see how far they must go after blowout loss to Chicago

Notes: The biggest surprise among the 49ers' first cuts was WR Marcus Maxwell, who starred in NFL Europe and had been solid in his third training camp with San Francisco. Nolan said Maxwell has improved, but simply got caught behind too many talented receivers - not a problem the 49ers faced during his previous two seasons. Nolan released Maxwell one week before final cuts so he'll have a better chance to hook on with another team - but if he doesn't find a home, Nolan might welcome him back to the practice squad. ... S Donald Strickland will miss the exhibition finale with a bruised lung. Strickland traveled home from Chicago on his own after a quick trip to the hospital for X-rays. ... WR Darrell Jackson is unlikely to play against San Diego after straining his hamstring, while Nolan also ruled out Franklin, TE Billy Bajema, S Dashon Goldson and S Vickiel Vaughn with injuries. ... The 49ers waived LB Roderick Green, LB John Syptak, K MacKenzie Hoambrecker, P Ken Parrish, WR Dominique Zeigler, FB Steve Dildine, OL Nick Steitz and CB Sammy Joseph. ... Green was the only released player who had a prominent role with San Francisco last season, getting 4 1/2 sacks in nine games. But like Maxwell, Green couldn't shine amid the 49ers' new depth, falling behind Parys Haralson and rookie Jay Moore. ... Nolan said the 49ers will place DL Melvin Oliver and WR C.J. Brewer on injured reserve this week.