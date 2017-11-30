Around the NFL

Niners scaling back plays for Jimmy Garoppolo debut

Published: Nov 30, 2017 at 12:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jimmy Garoppolo makes his first start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday versus the Chicago Bears. Given the famously complex system coach Kyle Shanahan employs, it's fair to wonder how much of the offense will be available to a quarterback who has been with the team just a month.

Shanahan isn't worried about Garoppolo knowing the entire playbook on Sunday but rather just the plays he's most comfortable running.

"It's not a big inventory of our training camp and OTAs," Shanahan said Wednesday, via NBC Bay Area. "What's our game plan to beat Chicago? We put that in all Monday night and Tuesday with the idea that we were going to go with Jimmy. This game plan is for Jimmy and he'll work at it all week."

Garoppolo has worn a wristband with the play calls for every game and practice with the 49ers. Both the QB and coach said Wednesday he'd only ditch the crutch if the rest of the week goes smoothly. Keeping the wristband and simplifying a game plan tailored to Garoppolo's strengths would give the new 49ers QB the optimal situation in his first start.

"Whatever he doesn't feel comfortable with and doesn't get down in these three practices, then we'll take it out," Shanahan said, noting he'll meet with the QB later in the week to discuss the call sheet. "Whatever we go with on Sunday, he'll know 100 percent of it."

Shanahan's system includes a bevy of complex calls that takes a smart, savvy quarterback to translate, distribute to teammates, and execute. To understand the time it takes to master the system simply watch this sit down NFL Network's Mike Silver did with Matt Ryan and Shanahan last season. (The play call example at 3:30 of the video: "Exit to East Right Nasty, Two Scat Cherokee, CAN with 3 Scat F-C-O-Y Cross.")

Niners center Daniel Kilgore isn't worried that the Ex-New England Patriots quarterback will have trouble running the game plan.

"He's been in a complex offense before," Kilgore said. "He knows how to study. He backed up Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. I would say he feels much more comfortable since Day 1. How much more comfortable is he?

"Out of 10, he's anywhere from a six to seven, from what I see. He just has to go out on Sunday and have fun."

Kilgore noting the "six to seven" out of 10 underscores the notion that the Garoppolo we see Sunday in Chicago will still have strides to make in the final month of the season before Shanahan and the 49ers can make a true evaluation of whether he can be the long-term answer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jason Kelce undecided on future as both Kelce brothers process emotional Super Bowl LVII

The confetti has settled long enough for Jason and Travis Kelce to review their historic showdown in Super Bowl LVII. The emotions of the loss are still too raw for Jason, 35, to decide how he'll proceed in 2023.

news

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley applying for reinstatement after indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is applying for reinstatement on Wednesday after being suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

James Bradberry won't 'play for cheap' after standout season, to discuss Eagles contract 'soon'

After being cut by the Giants last year, veteran corner James Bradberry inked a one-year prove-it deal in Philadelphia. Prove it he did. Now the Eagles cornerback is looking to be get paid in full.

news

Bengals defenders 'ecstatic' Lou Anarumo returning as defensive coordinator in 2023

The Cardinals naming Jonathan Gannon their head coach closes the 2023 cycle, which means Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, one of the finalists in Arizona, will head back to the Bengals.

news

Bills' Josh Allen gives props to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes: 'You gotta find ways to be like them'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen admitted that Buffalo needs to find ways to be more like the Chiefs after Kansas City won its second Super Bowl in four years over the weekend.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Unhappy Valentine's Day: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster draws ire of Eagles WR A.J. Brown after James Bradberry tweet

On Tuesday, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to have a little fun at Eagles CB James Bradberry's expense regarding the Super Bowl LVII holding penalty, sending out this Valentine's Day "card" on Twitter. Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown and some other Eagles responded in kind.

news

Derek Carr released by Raiders after nine seasons

Following nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr is being released by the organization on Tuesday ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline after which $40.4 million in future earnings would have become guaranteed. The quarterback will now become a free agent for the first time in his career.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not ready to discuss possible long-term deal days after Super Bowl loss

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts might be in line for a lucrative payday soon, but he's just not ready to discuss it. Two days after Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, Hurts was asked about the possibility of signing a long-term deal this offseason. "The thing that I'm most focused on is winning," Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Former Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday thanks team for opportunity after Shane Steichen hiring

Jeff Saturday wants all of Colts Nation -- including those who didn't want him as coach -- to know that he's as supportive of the team as he's always been after Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen as the new head coach.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE