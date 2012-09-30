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Niners run all over Jets, who lose Holmes to injury

Published: Sep 30, 2012 at 09:14 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Carlos Rogers returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown, and the San Francisco 49ers ran for more than 200 yards to rout the New York Jets 34-0 on Sunday.

From Around the League:
» What we learned Sunday

Frank Gore, Kendall Hunter and backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- on a Wildcat-style option -- all ran for scores as the 49ers (3-1) bounced back from a loss at Minnesota. Rather than head back to the West Coast, coach Jim Harbaugh chose to have his team stay in eastern Ohio -- and it apparently helped.

Meanwhile, the Jets (2-2) couldn't get anything going on offense and lost top wide receiver Santonio Holmes to what appeared to be a serious foot injury. It was the first time New York was shut out since losing 9-0 to Green Bay in 2010, and the Jets' biggest shutout home loss since falling 37-0 to Buffalo in 1989.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

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