Niners rout Texans in preseason finale

HOUSTON -- Rookie linebacker Chris Borland returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown, third-string quarterback Josh Johnson threw three TD passes and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Houston Texans 40-13 on Thursday night.
Borland, a third-round draft pick out of Wisconsin, has been trying to move into the rotation to help fill the void left by NaVorro Bowman, who's expected to miss half the season with a left knee injury.
Colin Kaepernick did not play for the 49ers. Blaine Gabbert played the first half and went 4 for 11 for 60 yards, then Johnson took over.
Houston quarterbacks Case Keenum and Tom Savage both threw interceptions as they compete for the backup job behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press