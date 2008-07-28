Niners' Robinson out at least 1 week

Published: Jul 28, 2008 at 02:50 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -San Francisco running back Michael Robinson will miss at least one week of training camp after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee Monday.

Robinson, the former Penn State quarterback who has played sparingly in two NFL seasons, was injured when he ran into rookie guard Chilo Rachal during the 49ers' first full-contact practice Monday morning. Robinson returned to the club's training complex in the afternoon after the minor surgery, but the 49ers didn't provide a timetable for his return to practice.

Robinson has rushed for just 237 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL career, instead playing mostly on special teams and as a kickoff returner.

Joe Staley, the second-year pro beginning his first season as the 49ers' starting left tackle, could participate in some drills Tuesday after missing the first four days of camp with an infection in his foot.

