Niners reportedly told to stop talking about their free agents

Published: Jun 01, 2011 at 02:24 AM

No more talk about quarterback Alex Smith, or any of your other free agents, please.

That's the message the NFL has sent to the San Francisco 49ers and new coach Jim Harbaugh, The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported Tuesday.

Harbaugh has stated several times, including two weeks ago on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access," that he'd like the 49ers to re-sign Smith. The quarterback, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft, struggled with injuries and inconsistency during his first six seasons with the team.

Harbaugh speculated after April's draft -- when San Francisco selected quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the second round -- that Smith would return.

"I think he's going to come back to the team," Harbaugh said April 30. "He has not signed a contract."

Harbaugh changed his strategy during an interview with The Press Democrat last week.

"I'm not answering any questions about Alex Smith," Harbaugh said. "The league has mandated we do not talk about him. The NFL has mandated that we don't talk about players who are not under contract -- who are free agents who haven't signed. We've been sent a memo saying we can't talk about it."

A 49ers spokesman told the newspaper that the league had contacted the team about the situation. However, NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told The Press Democrat he wasn't aware of the contact between the league and the 49ers.

Smith, meanwhile, has taken the lead in the 49ers' offseason workouts despite his free-agent status, The Sacramento Bee reported.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fantasy Football: Stats to know about 2021 class of WRs, TEs

In the aftermath of a reduced college season, it is more important than ever for fantasy players to know about the most-hyped members of the 2021 draft class. Michael F. Florio has all the stats you need to know about incoming rookie WRs and TEs.
news

Patriots OL Justin Herron rescues woman from assault attempt in Arizona park

Patriots lineman Justin Herron and Murry Rogers were honored by the Tempe Police Department in a Wednesday press conference for rescuing a 71-year-old Arizona woman from an alleged sexual assault attempt. 
news

FA pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney visits Browns

The Cleveland Browns hosted edge rusher ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ on a visit, per the league's transaction wire.  
news

Gil Brandt's Hot 100, 1.0: Top prospects in 2021 NFL Draft class

Gil Brandt ranks the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft Class. Can anyone top Trevor Lawrence? Where does Kyle Pitts sit? How does Justin Fields fit among QBs?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW