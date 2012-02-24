Niners reportedly strike deal with special teams stalwart Spillman

A person with knowledge of the negotiations said the San Francisco 49ers and free agent special teams standout C.J. Spillman have reached agreement on a three-year contract.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn't been finalized and the team had yet to make a formal announcement regarding the safety. The 25-year-old Spillman made 18 tackles last season for the NFC West champion 49ers, who finished the regular season at 13-3 and lost to the eventual Super Bowl champs New York Giants in overtime of the NFC Championship Game.
Spillman played in all 16 games for the first time in his four-year NFL career. Spillman, who would have been a restricted free agent, spent his first two years with San Diego before joining the 49ers in 2010.
