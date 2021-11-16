Around the NFL

Niners receiver Deebo Samuel goes off against Rams once again 

Published: Nov 16, 2021
Deebo Samuel﻿'s star shined bright on Monday Night Football, as the YAC demon ate the Los Angeles Rams alive, powering the San Francisco 49ers to a 31-10 home victory.

Samuel caught all five of his targets for 97 yards and scooted for the cherry-on-top TD score on fourth down early in the final quarter. He also added five carries for 36 yards and an 8-yard TD. The third-year pro powered his way through the Rams defense, leading a domineering offensive effort from the Niners -- reminiscent of their 2019 Super Bowl run.

"We just know what we're capable of," Samuel told NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "I'm mad it took this long, but we had to put all the pieces together and re-evaluate the team because we all know what we're capable of."

Samuel showed his beastly ability, powering through tackles. The 25-year-old generated 58 yards after catch Monday night. According to Next Gen Stats, he was expected to earn 12 yards after the catch on his five receptions. Deebo earned a whopping 46 yards after catch over expectation.

"That guy, especially when we played the Rams, maybe that's the mindset part, but when we play the Rams, Deebo always comes out ready to roll," Jimmy Garoppolo said.

Samuel's ability to take a 3-yard catch and turn it into 7, 12, or 15 helped the Niners move the chains and churn the clock Monday night. Kyle Shanahan's offense converted 8-of-14 third downs and 1-of-2 fourth-down tries, including Samuel's game-sealing TD.

"We were just on it all week this week," Samuel said of the big third-down conversion. "We know we've got to convert on third down in order to keep the offense on the field and just build more energy, so we put an emphasis on that all week, and we just went out there and capitalized."

While the Niners' offense has ebbed and flowed all season, Samuel has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL. His 50-plus receiving yards in each of the 49ers' first nine games of the season matches only Dwight Clark in 1982 and Clifton McNeil in 1968 in franchise history, per NFL Research.

Samuel is averaging 115.2 scrimmage YPG this season, third in NFL and most by a WR (had 133 scrimmage yards in Week 10 -- 36 rush, 97 rec).

"I mean, it's a unique talent, just durability of the guy, the route running ability, the mental capacity, just to keep everything in his head that he has to do on a week-to-week basis," Garoppolo said of Samuel. "It's really impressive. I mean, the dude can play multiple positions and he's earned everything he's gotten."

Following Monday night's performance, Samuel has earned more attention for being one of the most unique and productive wideouts in the NFL.

