Niners QB Thad Lewis out for season with torn ACL

The season is over before it began for Thad Lewis.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the 49ers backup quarterback suffered a torn ACL in Sunday night's preseason loss to the Texans, per a source informed of the injury. The team later confirmed that Lewis would be out for the season.

Lewis was hurt during the third quarter after completing 12 of 21 passes for 97 yards. The 28-year-old signal-caller followed coach Chip Kelly west from Philadelphia, but it's fair to wonder how many more stops Lewis will make during his journeyman career.

The injury leaves San Francisco scrambling for another camp body. With Colin Kaepernick nursing a sore shoulder and rookie Jeff Driskel looking especially green throwing the ball against Houston, the Niners could use another arm.

Losing Lewis is an inconvenience, but not as large a concern as watching a hyped-up Blaine Gabbert struggle to make basic throws in his preseason debut for Kelly.

