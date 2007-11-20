Niners QB Smith out at least 2 more weeks to rehab sore shoulder

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco quarterback Alex Smith will miss the 49ers' next two games to give his injured right arm more time to rest.
In the latest twist to the former No. 1 draft pick's contentious rehabilitation from a separated shoulder, 49ers spokesman Aaron Salkin said Tuesday night that Smith will sit out of the 49ers' upcoming games at Arizona and Carolina. Trent Dilfer is expected to start as San Francisco (2-8) will try to end its eight-game losing streak.
Smith traveled to Alabama on Tuesday to consult with Dr. James Andrews. The quarterback has publicly wondered whether he might need surgery that would keep him out for the rest of the season.
Smith and 49ers coach Mike Nolan have sparred publicly over his treatment, with Smith disclosing last week that his injury was more serious than the team or Smith let on.
Smith's agent, Tom Condon, has been critical of the 49ers' rehabilitation program for Smith, believing the injury caused tendinitis in Smith's forearm. Nolan then criticized Condon on Monday for airing his opinions.
"I don't respect the source," Nolan said. "It would be like me trying to pretend to be a doctor."
Smith's passer rating is 57.2, lowest among the 30 quarterbacks who qualify for NFL statistics. He has completed a league-low 48.7 percent of his passes for 914 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
