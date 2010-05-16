Niners QB Smith one of five players facing make-or-break season

No unproven quarterback will be watched more than the guy who blew his chance to hold his starting job and opened the door for Kurt Warner to elevate himself into Hall of Fame contention. Now, Leinart has to fill in for the beloved and recently retired Warner, who took the Cardinals to unprecedented success the past two seasons. From folks I've spoken to, Leinart seemingly has matured and has shown this offseason that he's far more serious about his craft than before. He better be, because this roster is pretty solid and coach Ken Whisenhunt is one of the best in the game. The Cardinals don't want to see what they've assembled regress because of Leinart.