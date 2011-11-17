Niners QB Smith: Contract talks can wait until offseason

Published: Nov 17, 2011 at 03:27 AM

Alex Smith is in the midst of the best season of his seven-year career, leading the San Francisco 49ers to an 8-1 record.

Smith also is playing under a one-year contract he signed after the lockout.

Those two factors might lead one to believe a new deal is at the front of Smith's mind -- and he wouldn't be the first player this year to be embroiled in a publicized contract dispute. But that's not the situation in San Francisco, the 49ers signal-caller said Wednesday.

"Not something I've talked about, or even really thought about," Smith told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's so early. I'm focused on playing football. That's not something I would want to think about in the middle of the season, to be honest with you. It's so fun coming to work every day with the group of guys we have, and doing what we're doing. So, not thinking about that right now."

Smith did not state his desire to remain in San Francisco, but the Chronicle reported he has no qualms with putting off any contract talk until the offseason.

"I just think with the guys upstairs, (general manager Trent Baalke), coach (Jim) Harbaugh, that's something that we can deal with later," Smith said.

Smith has flourished under the Niners' first-year coach, ranking sixth in the NFL in completion percentage (64.0) and seventh in quarterback rating (95.8). Smith has 11 touchdowns to only three interceptions this year, and his fourth-quarter passer rating (117.6) tops all QBs.

The 49ershost to the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Zac Taylor optimistic about C.J. Uzomah's status as Bengals prepare for Super Bowl LVI

﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ started Super Bowl week by declaring he wouldn't miss the biggest game of his life. His coach seems to agree. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters despite Uzomah not participating in Wednesday's session, he's optimistic about the tight end's chances of playing in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Munich to host first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany during 2022 season; Frankfurt also to host future games

The NFL announced Wednesday that Munich has been selected to host the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season. The league also announced that Frankfurt will host future games in Germany.
news

For founder of youth orchestra playing NFL Honors, mission goes beyond music

NFL Honors will mark the national television debut of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. Sarah Jones-Smith explores what the opportunity will mean for the group.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW