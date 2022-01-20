Around the NFL

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Published: Jan 19, 2022 at 07:43 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Jimmy Garoppolo is banged up with more injuries than one, but an injured thumb and shoulder are not anticipated to keep him out of action on Saturday.

Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco 49ers' Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Garoppolo, who has a torn ligament and bone chip in his thumb, sprained his shoulder in the second quarter of the 49ers' wild-card win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

On Tuesday, when asked if he was confident he would play on Saturday, Garoppolo was somewhat non-committal.

"Yeah, we'll feel it out throughout the week, but yeah, just feeling good right now," he said.

Garoppolo is expected to throw in a limited capacity on Wednesday, Rapoport added.

In San Francisco's 23-17 win against the Cowboys, Garoppolo was 16 of 25 for 172 yards with no touchdowns and an ugly second-half interception. In his Tuesday news conference, Garoppolo admitted that his shoulder injury affected his play thereafter.

Thus, if Garoppolo plays as expected, how his shoulder -- and thumb -- do in the frigid temperatures at Lambeau Field will certainly be a concern for the Niners.

