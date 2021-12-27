Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered right thumb injury, status for Week 17 uncertain

As the San Francisco 49ers navigate uncertain waters in search of a postseason berth, the status of their starting quarterback in Week 17 is in doubt.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Garoppolo's thumb will be reevaluated Wednesday to determine his availability for Sunday's Week 17 game against the visiting Houston Texans. Though his status is in doubt, Garoppolo is going to try to tough it out and play, Rapoport added.

Garoppolo did not practice Monday.

Long saddled with a reputation for being injury prone, Garoppolo has missed 24 games over the last four seasons with the 49ers. That includes one game missed this season due to a calf injury. Rookie first-round pick Trey Lance started in Garoppolo's place and would likely be the replacement if Garoppolo can't go against the Texans.

At 8-7, the 49ers are currently the NFC's No. 6 seed and sitting inside the playoff bubble, but Sunday's game is of huge importance to maintain their playoff seeding and aspirations.