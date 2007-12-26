Niners QB Hill misses practice with back spasms

Published: Dec 26, 2007 at 10:54 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Quarterback Shaun Hill missed the San Francisco 49ers' practice Wednesday with back spasms, and coach Mike Nolan isn't sure Hill will play in Sunday's season finale at Cleveland.

Hill, the sixth-year pro who hadn't thrown an NFL pass until this month, has led the 49ers (5-10) to victories over Cincinnati and Tampa Bay in their last two games. He got his first significant NFL action midway through a loss to Minnesota on Dec. 9 when Trent Dilfer, subbing for injured first-stringer Alex Smith, sustained concussion.

Hill took a hard hit late in the first half against the Buccaneers while scrambling, and he missed one play before returning to lead the win. But Hill emerged from the game with back spasms and bruised ribs to go with the already-dislocated index finger on his throwing hand.

The back spasms are Hill's biggest concern heading into the game against the Browns. Nolan said Hill was questionable, but Hill seemed confident he'll recover in time to make his third NFL start.

"Hopefully by the end of the week, we have that under control and we can go out there and play," Hill said. "Certainly because of how long I've waited to play, I want to take advantage of every opportunity."

If Hill can't play, the 49ers will turn over their offense to Chris Weinke, the Heisman Trophy winner and former Carolina quarterback signed as a backup two weeks ago. Weinke handed off on his only snap while Hill recovered from his hard hit against Cincinnati.

Weinke ran the first-team offense in Wednesday's practice.

"Each day I'm here, I become more comfortable," Weinke said. "It's just been a lot of studying the last two weeks."

Nolan confirmed Dilfer is out for the season, though the 49ers haven't placed him on injured reserve. Dilfer was hit hard by Minnesota's Charles Gordon during a scramble, ending the quarterback's 14th season and putting his future in question.

"My intent is to keep playing (next season)," said Dilfer, who signed a long-term contract with San Francisco. "I felt significantly better this weekend, and today I've continued to feel like I've improved. As long as I'm medically fine, my intent is to keep playing."

San Francisco might promote Drew Olson from the practice squad to add quarterbacking depth for Sunday. Receiver Arnaz Battle and running back Michael Robinson -- both college quarterbacks -- have been the 49ers' nominal third quarterback the last two weeks.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) passes physical, will not be on PUP list ahead of training camp

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has passed his physical and will not be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp this week, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

CB Denzel Ward believes Browns have most talented roster he's been on: We just 'got to bring it together'

Optimism abounds across the NFL at the onset of training camp, and the Browns are no different. For one of Cleveland's longtime playmakers, Denzel Ward, it's the belief that the 2023 iteration of the club is the most talented he's been a part of yet.

news

Titans work out free-agent OTs George Fant, Chris Hubbard

The Titans are exploring free agency to fill an impending hole on the offensive line for at least the beginning of the 2023 season. Tennessee hosted free-agent tackles George Fant and Chris Hubbard for workouts on Saturday.

news

DL Chris Jones seeking contract extension, not present as Chiefs veterans report to training camp

DL Chris Jones was not present for the start of camp as he seeks a contract extension, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported, a source. Jones is subject to $50,000 fines per day he is absent, Rapoport added.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More