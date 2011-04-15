Niners' QB dilemma sums up costly miss on No. 1 overall pick

The 49ers, meanwhile, must find a quarterback. There is too much talent in the cupboard to continue being held back by inconsistency at that position. Whether they go the rookie route or with a veteran -- or more likely, both -- they have a new coach, Jim Harbaugh, who knows how to work with QBs. The former NFL quarterback turned Josh Johnson (Tampa Bay) into an NFL prospect while at the University of San Diego, and his last pupil, Stanford's Andrew Luck, would have been the slam-dunk No. 1 overall pick had he entered the draft this season.