Niners place Carlos Hyde (foot) on injured reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that Hyde has been moved to IR with a foot injury. In a corresponding move, the 49ers signed tight end Brian Leonhardt from the practice squad.
Hyde ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the Monday night opener against the Vikings, giving hope to a breakout season for the former second-round pick. But that would be the only time Hyde would surpass 100 yards rushing this season. He suffered stress fracture in his foot in a Week 7 loss to the Seahawks and never got back onto the field.
Hyde finishes his second pro season with 470 yards on 115 carries (4.1 YPC) and three touchdowns. Shaun Draughn and Travaris Cadet should continue to see most of the work with Hyde out.