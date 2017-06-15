 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Niners OT Joe Staley: 'I'm enjoying football again'

Published: Jun 15, 2017 at 04:55 AM
Author Image
Marc Sessler

San Francisco's Joe Staley remembers when football used to be a rollicking good time for the 49ers.

The veteran tackle is one of the last remaining players left over from the Jim Harbaugh-led group that came within a completed pass of winning the Super Bowl.

It's all been downhill from there -- until now.

"I haven't felt like this in a long time," Staley said Wednesday, when asked about the effect new coach Kyle Shanahan is having on the team, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "This might sound kind of bad but I'm enjoying football again. Excited to come to work every single day. The last couple years there were days where I couldn't honestly say that. So that's awesome to have that feeling back. I'm really, really excited about the new staff. Kyle is by far one of the most intelligent coaches that I've worked with."

We post this not for the update on Staley's workplace satisfaction, but to point out the effect Shanahan is having on a franchise that was reduced to a flaming disaster by the end of 2016.

Players have warmed up quickly to their new coach, with Wagoner noting that "they marvel at Shanahan's ability to explain the exact responsibilities of players on both sides of the ball on every play and the attention to detail that allows him to explain why every player matters on any given call."

"One of the coolest things, I thought, is when we have our team meetings Kyle puts up plays and he explains them both from an offensive perspective and a defensive perspective," said quarterback Brian Hoyer. "So, I sit next to Dekoda Watson and he's like, 'Man, I never even knew half of this stuff, like who has got a certain gap and how we're trying to affect that gap.' I think that's one of the great things about Kyle as a coach, is that he is able to break it down to the simplest level, whereas I think a lot of times in this league that people bypass that and they just want to tell you, 'Just do this.'"

Hoyer, of course, has past experience with Shanahan. The two worked together in Cleveland, where the coach maximized Hoyer's skill set to help the Browns forge a surprising 7-4 record before the team imploded.

Shanahan has also made the most of Robert Griffin III, Matt Schaub, Kirk Cousins and, most recently, Matt Ryan. While he came into the league known as the son of Mike Shanahan, Kyle today is seen as one of the finest in-game play-callers league-wide.

His players in San Francisco, so far, are comprehensively buying in.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson wonders 'where have I been a cancer?'

Set to play for his sixth NFL team, C.J. Gardner-Johnson pushes back on any narrative that he's  "cancer" and believes he'll help the Bills win more than one Super Bowl.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-91: Azeez Al-Shaair makes debut; Bears DE Sweat makes return

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Josh Allen on 2026 Bills: 'A lot of new' but 'Lombardi Trophy' quest continues

Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen is well aware that things aren't the same in 2026 as they've been throughout his tenure in Buffalo, but he also understands the opportunity presented by the start of a new era.

news

Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley saw 'a lot of progress' from C.J. Stroud in 2025 -- and it's continuing

The narrative around C.J. Stroud hasn't necessarily been a positive one after his four-interception season-ending playoff performance, but Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley believes Stroud made strides and will continue to do so in 2026.

news

Free agent CB Kenny Moore looking for 'culture fit,' weighs in on Colts departure

Roughly two months after he was released by the Colts, cornerback Kenny Moore remains a free agent, searching for the right fit and a team with the best culture and scheme for him.

news

NFL news roundup: Steelers sign DB Ahmari Harvey to one-year deal, release DE KJ Henry

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bears, Hallmark team up to produce Christmas movie, 'Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story'

The Windy City will play host to this year's Hallmark-football cinematic collaboration. The Bears are collaborating with Hallmark Media, the NFL and Skydance Sports on the production of "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story."

news

DeAndre Hopkins won't 'force' himself onto a team, still hopes to join contender

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a stellar résumé through 13 NFL seasons, but he is currently still looking for a new team. Although the 34-year-old doesn't intend to force his way onto a roster, he would love to eventually keep playing and join a contender.

news

Zack Baun embraces change, sets high expectations for Vic Fangio's Eagles defense in 2026

Zack Baun is embracing change after seeing players leave Philadelphia and new additions join the Eagles for 2026. He's also amped for what he expects to be an improved defense under DC Vic Fangio.

news

Rams' Matthew Stafford credits Hall of Famer Drew Brees for motivating him to continue playing

Matthew Stafford said recently that he may have been shortchanging himself when considering the shelf life of his NFL journey. All it took was a chat with Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Brees to open his eyes.

news

Lions CB Terrion Arnold arrested on eight felony counts that carry possible life sentence

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in connection with a February robbery and kidnapping in Tampa, Florida, the Hillsborough County State Attorney announced late Wednesday night.

news

NFL Network: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers still not close on extension; Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs deals priorities for respective teams

While market-setting deals are a matter of if, not when, for Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers continue to be on a different page, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday on NFL Network's The Insiders.