Niners OT Anthony Davis retires again from football

The 49ers welcomed longtime starting offensive tackle Anthony Davis back to the team this season after he retired from football in 2015. His return to the game proved to be short-lived.
The team announced Monday that Davis has informed the organization of his decision to retire again. A five-year starter with the team that was drafted in 2010, Davis held down the right side of the offensive line during Jim Harbaugh's glory days with the organization.
Davis was rewarded with a seven-year, $39.67 million contract in 2013, but announced that he was stepping away from football in 2015 to let his "brain and body" heal and recover. It was always expected that he would return to the field someday, and that happened in training camp this year.
The six-year NFL veteran explained on Twitter why he decided to retire again.
Davis returned to the team for training camp, but didn't win the team's starting right tackle job. He was expected to start at right guard, but wound up being the team's "swing tackle" in Week 1 before suffering a concussion in practice leading up to Week 2.