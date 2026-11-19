Nick Bosa is currently mired in a cold streak he's never encountered in his pro career.

The five-time Pro Bowler hasn't recorded a sack in four games. He has also only played in four games this season.

Bosa addressed the matter Wednesday and admitted he isn't troubled by the numbers -- he's just not pleased with how he's performing.

"I think in the past when I was younger, it would eat at me a lot more, just strictly the stat aspects," the 49ers pass rusher said, via ESPN. "But now I'm really just focused on the people around me, and if I feel like I'm playing good football, then I really don't care much about the stats. But I don't think I'm playing my best football right now. So that's what gets to me more so than the actual stats."

As a former All-Pro who has been weighed down by injuries in recent seasons, Bosa is clearly holding himself to a very high standard. His play has been fine since returning in Week 9, but he and the viewing audience can agree he isn't producing at the game-altering level he's accustomed to providing.