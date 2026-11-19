Niners' Nick Bosa displeased with his play since returning from injury: Not 'my best football'
Nick Bosa is currently mired in a cold streak he's never encountered in his pro career.
The five-time Pro Bowler hasn't recorded a sack in four games. He has also only played in four games this season.
Bosa addressed the matter Wednesday and admitted he isn't troubled by the numbers -- he's just not pleased with how he's performing.
"I think in the past when I was younger, it would eat at me a lot more, just strictly the stat aspects," the 49ers pass rusher said, via ESPN. "But now I'm really just focused on the people around me, and if I feel like I'm playing good football, then I really don't care much about the stats. But I don't think I'm playing my best football right now. So that's what gets to me more so than the actual stats."
As a former All-Pro who has been weighed down by injuries in recent seasons, Bosa is clearly holding himself to a very high standard. His play has been fine since returning in Week 9, but he and the viewing audience can agree he isn't producing at the game-altering level he's accustomed to providing.
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Bosa -- and frustrated 49ers fans -- should also consider the road he's traveled. Bosa suffered a torn ACL in 2025 that cost him the majority of the season, completed a long recovery process, then suffered a calf strain that he later blamed on overcompensation for his repaired ACL.
In short, Bosa just can't avoid the injury bug. He's likely still working his way back to 100 percent (if he can get back there at all this season), and he's still learning how he fits in new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' defense.
"I think there's a learning curve and ... a lot of guys haven't had many reps in the scheme so far," Bosa said. "I'm trying to break it down to the basics and just kind of get back. I missed a year and then missed camp. I kind of took for granted some of the things that I did automatically, and I thought I could just kind of coast and continue to do those things automatically and focus on other things. But I need to, especially with a newer defense, really hone in on the things that made me the player that I am."
The regular season stops for nobody, though, and Bosa understands he can't speed up this process. He can only dedicate as much time as possible to the mental work and on-field reps.
"It takes time," Bosa said ahead of the 49ers' Week 11 game vs. the Vikings in Mexico City. "I'm not going to make excuses because nobody really cares. But I'm going to get better and I'm pretty confident in that physically and how I'm playing."
Hopefully, he'll start to reap the rewards of his work, even if it doesn't show up in the sacks column. Fortunately, Bosa's part of a team that isn't disproportionately counting on him.