Niners' new offensive coordinator in no rush to pick starting QB

"I really like the way he teaches," Hill said of Raye. "He's very thorough, and also, he's not so caught up in, 'We have to be able to do this."' If we are good at (something), that's what we're going to do. He's definitely going to call games to our strengths. Our offense is going to be to our strengths, to the personnel we have. He's going to make sure that we're darn good at it."