Around the NFL

Niners' NaVorro Bowman dominant in extended action

Published: Aug 30, 2015 at 01:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Most NFL stars gladly grab pine during the preseason once their allotted snap count is reached. Coming off a missed season due to an ACL tear, San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman rejected his seat on the bench.

Entering Saturday night's 19-12 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Niners had Bowman slated for about 10 plays. Instead, he played the entire first half -- more than 40 snaps.

"Because I'm going to have to (play more than 10 snaps) in about two weeks," he said, via CSN Bay Area. "So I just wanted to see if the knee could stay loose, stay ready coming out after three-and-outs and different series, and things like that. And it responded well."

After making three tackles in his only three snaps last week during his first game-action in 19 months, Bowman was all over the field Saturday, making some bone-crushing plays.

The linebacker recorded a game-high nine tackles and two sacks. In one five-play stretch, Bowman, playing without a knee brace, sacked Peyton Manning twice and added two more tackles.

The 2013 Defensive Player of the Year candidate even impressed his opponents.

"Yeah, they're letting me know that I'm playing well and I'm a heck of a player," Bowman said. "Nobody knows what I feel and how I feel, and I hold myself at a very high level. All those things are great. But until I please NaVorro, I'll keep working."

Ok, Mr. Bowman, we'll bite: what do you need to improve?

"I know me," he said. "There are some plays that I could've made that you guys probably wouldn't think I could make. That's what I mean, just selling out all the way and not thinking about it. I'll do that when the time comes."

Bowman's fantastic return to form has somehow flown mostly under the national radar. The sideline-to-sideline tackling machine looks like he has returned to the DPOY candidate form he was prior to the injury.

After all the offseason departures, including linebackers Chris Borland and Patrick Willis retiring, Bowman looks like a man who decided: 'No, worries, I got this myself.'

The 49ers went through a tumultuous offseason. Seeing Bowman fly around the defense is a reminder everything isn't so bad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marcus Maye out for remainder of 2021 season after tearing Achilles in Jets' loss to Colts

Marcus Maye's 2021 season is finished. The Jets safety suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Colts and will miss the rest of the campaign.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 5

The Panthers hope to have their starting backfield healthy and ready to go in Week 9. Carolina coach Matt Rhule is "hopeful" that RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Patriots.
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham's release 'unfortunate,' but Browns are 'moving on'

Odell Beckham﻿ and the Browns are no longer together, but Cleveland still has a game to play Sunday. For Kevin Stefanski and Co., there's little time for tearful goodbyes.
news

Titans signing RB Adrian Peterson to active roster

The Titans are all in on All Day. Mike Garafolo reports that Tennessee is signing Adrian Peterson to the active roster today. The club signed the running back to the practice squad earlier in the week. Unlike typical practice-squad elevations that happen weekly, the Titans are making the move permanent.
news

Saints to start QB Trevor Siemian vs. Falcons; Taysom Hill will play, Ian Book to be active

The Saints are sticking with what worked a week ago. ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, who shined in relief of an injured ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ in Week 8, is getting the starting nod Sunday versus the Falcons.
news

49ers aren't worried about George Kittle's workload as TE comes off latest injury

As ﻿George Kittle﻿ returned to practice this week after a stint on injured reserve due to a calf injury, questions turned to whether the 49ers are overworking their star tight end. Kittle has played just 12 of the past 23 games due to injury.
news

Saquon Barkley back at Giants facility after false positive COVID-19 test, ruled out due to ankle injury

Saquon Barkley is back in the building, but he won't be back on the field this weekend. The RB returned to the Giants facility Friday after further testing revealed that a false positive test had landed him on the COVID-19 list.
news

Colts' Danny Pinter is first offensive lineman to catch TD pass this season

It took more than eight weeks, but we finally have our first Big Man TD catch of the season. Colts guard ﻿Danny Pinter﻿ became the first offensive lineman to catch a TD this year when he snagged a two-yard pass from ﻿Carson Wentz﻿.
news

Browns releasing WR Odell Beckham; WR heads to waivers

The end of the Odell Beckham era in Cleveland is upon us. Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are releasing the wideout. Beckham now heads to waivers. The release comes about as OBJ and the team agreed to a reworked contract.
news

Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor key Colts' offensive surge in 'perfect' rebound from OT loss

The Colts had a "perfect" setup to rebound from an overtime loss to the Titans and did so on Thursday night with huge efforts from Jonathan Taylor and Carson Wentz leading the way. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Colts' win over Jets on Thursday night

Carson Wentz and the Colts put up a season-high in points to best the Jets on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Jets QB Mike White (forearm) exits early, replaced by Josh Johnson vs. Colts

Following a first-quarter touchdown pass to ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, QB Mike White left the game with a right forearm injury. Josh Johnson took over for the remainder of the night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW