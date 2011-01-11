Niners' Manusky interviews for Cardinals' DC position

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Greg Manusky interviewed Tuesday with Arizona coach Ken Whisenhunt for the Cardinals' vacant defensive coordinator position, the team's official website reported.
Manusky played with Whisenhunt and Cardinals offensive line coach Russ Grimm with the Washington Redskins in 1989 and 1990.
Manusky isn't expected to retained by new 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, but he has emerged as a candidate for several head-coaching and defensive coordinator jobs around the NFL.
NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche reported Manusky is at or near the top of Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett's interview list for defensive coordinator. Manusky also is expected to gain strong consideration from the San Diego Chargers after defensive coordinator Ron Rivera was hired by the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
The Cardinals also are expected to approach Teryl Austin about their defensive coordinator job, league sources told La Canfora on Monday. Austin, the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida, was Arizona's defensive backs coach from 2007 to 2009.
On Thursday, the Cardinals fired defensive coordinator Bill Davis, who had been on staff since Ken Whisenhunt became coach in 2007.
Davis is the second defensive coordinator fired by Whisenhunt in his four seasons in Arizona. Clancy Pendergast was dismissed after the team's run to the Super Bowl in the 2008 season.
The Cardinals were 5-11 and last in the NFC West this season after winning the division the previous two years. Arizona wound up 29th out of 32 teams in total defense, 22nd in passing defense and 30th in run defense. Only the Denver Broncos (471) and Dallas Cowboys (436) allowed more points than the Cardinals' 434.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.