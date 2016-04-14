Around the NFL

Niners LT Staley: Rebuilding 'a waste to guys like me'

Published: Apr 14, 2016 at 12:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Top to bottom, the San Francisco 49ers own one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Following a disastrous one season under Jim Tomsula, the Niners could be in for more pain as Chip Kelly retools.

Many have already termed the 2016 season a "rebuilding" year.

Veteran left tackle Joe Staley rejects that label.

"You see the results last year. That's not what we wanted," Staley said, via CSN Bay Area. "I can see where people make the assumption it's rebuilding and stuff. But as players, you never look at a season as a rebuilding season.

"It's a waste to guys like me, guys that have been coming to the end of their career a little bit. We can't waste years for rebuilding. I'm trying to win right now, so we got to do everything we can to win football games this year."

Staley's stance is understandable. Football is too brutal a job to walk into thinking you will waste an entire year. Players must prepare to win and play in the moment. As one of the team's best players, and few remaining leaders, Staley understands the importance of facing each practice and game with the belief that your effort and pain is worth the price.

That doesn't change the fact that the roster has more holes than a golf course.

The 49ers' brass chose not to utilize free agency to address the talent that has departed the past two seasons. They do own a dozen draft picks, which means Kelly -- with Staley's help -- will be breaking in a stockpile of young players.

"We have the 12 draft picks," Staley said. "This is all front office stuff. I approach every season the same, trying to do my job the best I can and try to help the team win football games. That's why we're all here.

"As far as rebuilding and all that stuff, I don't look at any of that stuff. We have guys who have to step up and have to play well. But we're all paid to . . . we're all brought into the NFL as a rookie, as first- and second-year guys to win football games."

Unless Trent Baalke and Kelly hit a ton of home runs on those rookies, there won't be a lot of games won for the 49ers in 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return; 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. 
news

Soon-to-be free agent Chandler Jones aiming to land with team 'that maximizes my talents'

With a Super Bowl win and big money in his back pocket, pass rusher Chandler Jones is aiming to find the best scheme and fit for him when he hits free agency. 
news

Bills punter Matt Haack signs revised contract

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack has signed a revised contract, reducing his pay to $1.135 million in 2022 and voiding the last year of his contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Falcons restructure QB Matt Ryan's contract to free up $12M worth of cap space

The Falcons have restructured Matt Ryan's contract to create $12 million in salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW