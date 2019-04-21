Around the NFL

Niners LT Joe Staley 'not worried' about contract year

Published: Apr 21, 2019 at 12:51 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

While young stars with expiring contracts around the league are sitting out voluntary workouts, Joe Staley was at the San Francisco 49ers' facility this week.

The 34-year-old left tackle is entering the final season of a six-year deal signed in 2014. While contract negotiations or conversations with the 49ers have not begun, Staley is not worried about his future with the team.

"I've made it very clear to everybody that I want to play as long as I can," Staley said this week, per the Sacramento Bee. "I still love the game, still feel like I can play at a high level. Still feel like I'm valued on the football team. I know it's my last year under contract, but I'm not worried about that. I'm just going to go out there and try and do everything I can to help us win games with this team."

Unlike players like Jalen Ramsey and Frank Clark who are working out away from their respective teams due to reasons contractual and otherwise, Staley added that he prefers to spend voluntary workouts with his teammates.

"I just love being around everybody," Staley added. "I don't know -- I'd much rather be here than somewhere else. For me, too, I need the structure. I'm used to the structure. ... Not to say that I can't manage my time away from here when I'm not, because I do when I'm down in San Diego. I just enjoy being around the guys. It was never a thought for me to be anywhere else."

Staley looks to reap $8.75 million in earnings and count $11 million against San Francisco's cap in 2019, making him the 16th highest-paid left tackle this season. The six-time Pro Bowler has seen his annual salary eclipsed in recent years by younger free agents with less pedigree like Nate Solder, Trent Brown and Donovan Smith (zero combined Pro Bowls).

If San Francisco is going to move on from the aging veteran after this season -- or vice versa -- it hasn't planned accordingly. The 49ers finally drafted a worthy bookend in Mike McGlinchey last season, but currently employ Shon Coleman, Christian DiLauro and Daniel Brunskill as backups.

Staley is a reliable veteran presence, missing just four regular-season games since 2011, but will the aging tackle prove vital to San Francisco's success past this, the final year of his deal? That's for John Lynch and Co. to decide. That is, unless Staley makes that decision for them.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington likely moving on from starting OT Morgan Moses

The Football Team could look to move on from 2014 third-rounder Morgan Moses as the club continues to re-shuffle its O-line heading into next season.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard hopeful he can strike long-term deal

Colts LB Darius Leonard is a two-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro. Seems like the kind of player whose services Indianapolis would like to secure for the foreseeable future, right? Leonard believes so, even if a deal hasn't yet been struck.
news

Roundup: Eagles send CB Jameson Houston, 2023 sixth-rounder to Jaguars for CB Josiah Scott

The Eagles added to their secondary by swapping cornerbacks Tuesday.

Philadelphia acquired corner ﻿Josiah Scott﻿ from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for corner Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Matt Ryan reflects on Julio Jones' impact on his career as trade rumors persist

The Falcons haven't quashed questions about trading ﻿Julio Jones﻿ this offseason. As rumors persist, ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ is facing the prospect of playing without the transformative talent for the first time in a decade.
news

Cam Heyward: Steelers defenders 'most excited to have' RB Najee Harris

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said he likes how GM Kevin Colbert and the rest of the brass handled the offseason, upgrading clear areas of need on offense. That includes using a prime asset on workhorse RB Najee Harris.
news

Myles Gaskin on who will be Dolphins' starting RB in 2021: 'Above my pay grade'

Miami didn't draft or sign a running back this offseason who will take over the starting role in the backfield. The lack of a big-time move at the position puts ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ in line for the starting gig.
news

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out last season for him, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is back on the practice field as Denver opens up Phase II of offseason workouts.
news

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer re-signs with Patriots

Veteran signal-caller ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ has re-signed with the New England Patriots, his agency JL Sports announced Monday. It's a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Frank Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes in Carson Wentz is fixable. The Colts HC understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that the former Eagles QB is "broken."
news

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations

An NFL trailblazer has reached a new height in her career. The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager.
news

49ers sign former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee's return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara. The former second-round pick signed with the 49ers on Monday.
news

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor. The former 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW