Niners likely lose LB McKillop for season to injured left knee

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Scott McKillop tore the patellar tendon and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during training-camp practice Wednesday and likely will miss the 2010 season.
*The Sacramento Bee* reported that McKillop suffered the injury when he jumped to deflect a pass and awkwardly landed on his left leg. Trainers tended to McKillop, who was carted off the field.
The 49ers confirmed the injury in a statement Thursday, but they didn't say if McKillop will have to sit out the season.
McKillop played in all 16 games as a rookie last season and led the 49ers in special-teams tackles last season. According to The Bee, McKillop had practiced as Pro Bowl linebacker Takeo Spikes' backup during training camp, but the injury gives third-round draft pick NaVorro Bowman and veteran Matt Wilhelm a chance at more playing time.