Niners likely lose LB McKillop for season to injured left knee

Published: Aug 05, 2010 at 02:38 PM

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Scott McKillop tore the patellar tendon and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during training-camp practice Wednesday and likely will miss the 2010 season.

*The Sacramento Bee* reported that McKillop suffered the injury when he jumped to deflect a pass and awkwardly landed on his left leg. Trainers tended to McKillop, who was carted off the field.

The 49ers confirmed the injury in a statement Thursday, but they didn't say if McKillop will have to sit out the season.

McKillop played in all 16 games as a rookie last season and led the 49ers in special-teams tackles last season. According to The Bee, McKillop had practiced as Pro Bowl linebacker Takeo Spikes' backup during training camp, but the injury gives third-round draft pick NaVorro Bowman and veteran Matt Wilhelm a chance at more playing time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

