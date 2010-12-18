Niners LB LaBoy, kicker Nedney placed on season-ending IR

The San Francisco 49ers placed linebacker Travis LaBoy and kicker Joe Nedney on injured reserve Saturday, ending their seasons.
Nedney wasn't expected to return this year after he sustained a right knee strain and a bone bruise on his plant leg during a Nov. 14 game against the St. Louis Rams. He missed the last five games, with Shane Andrus, then Jeff Reed taking his spot.
LaBoy injured his knee during the second quarter of Thursday night's 34-7 loss at San Diego when Chargers tight end Kory Sperry rolled up on the linebacker's left leg on a block. The injury is a left knee sprain that won't require surgery but will keep LaBoy out 6 to 8 weeks, according to Comcast SportsNet Bay Area.
LaBoy was injured on the same play that resulted in 49ers defensive end Justin Smith's ejection for making physical contact with an umpire.
LaBoy played in all 14 games this season and is second on the team with five sacks.
The 49ers (5-9) promoted tight end Colin Cloherty and defensive tackle Will Tukuafu from the practice squad to fill the roster spots.
Cloherty originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in April 2009. He spent the majority of 2009 on the Colts' practice squad before being signed to their active roster for the regular-season finale. He was released by the team after training camp this year and signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October.
Tukuafu signed with the 49ers as a rookie free agent from Oregon in August. He was released after training camp and signed to the 49ers' practice squad in September. Tukuafu originally was signed by the Seattle Seahawks before being released in June.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.