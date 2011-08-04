Niners land veteran safety Whitner on reported three-year deal

Just when it appeared Donte Whitner had found a new home in Cincinnati, the free-agent safety landed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, The Sacramento Bee reported Thursday.
According to ESPN, the three-year deal is worth $11.75 million, including $4 million guaranteed.
The signing of Whitner, 26, could signal that the 49ers intend to part ways with Taylor Mays, a second-year pro, and Dashon Goldson, a starter the last two seasons. The 49ers agreed to a one-year contract with safety Madieu Williams earlier in the week. Williams, 29, was released by the Minnesota Vikings last week.
Goldson acknowledged the inevitable with his own tweet: "Sorry guys thanx for all ur support but not gonna be back. See ya"
Whitner, the No. 8 overall pick in 2006 NFL Draft, spent five seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He registered 140 total tackles last season with seven passes defensed and an interception.