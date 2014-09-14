Niners keep Ray McDonald in the lineup

Adrian Petersonwas deactivated by the Minnesota Vikings Sunday following his indictment on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child. The Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy, arrested this offseason for domestic violence, was deactivated on Sunday. Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice has been deactivated and suspended indefinitely.
That raises the question: Will the San Francisco 49ers re-think their position on defensive lineman Ray McDonald?
McDonald was arrested on felony domestic violence charges on August 31. The 49ers have publicly said that they will wait for due process to play out in McDonald's case. Coach Jim Harbaugh has confirmed repeatedly that McDonald will play.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers will release him if they find out he's lying to them. In the meantime, Rapoport has confirmed that McDonald will play. Based on the 49ers' public comments on both McDonald and domestic violence, it's fair to ascertain that McDonald's version of events have swayed them not to take action yet.
"Jed York, the owner of the 49ers, feels very differently about the Ray McDonald case," NFL Media's Mike Silver said on NFL Gameday Morning. "He wants due process to play out, his fact-finding does not suggest that Ray McDonald is necessarily culpable, and they do not want to be knee-jerk about this. Everybody has to make his own decision, but it's a tough time."