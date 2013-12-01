Niners improve playoff chances with win over Rams

SAN FRANCISCO -- Anquan Boldin caught nine passes from Colin Kaepernick, Michael Crabtree made his long-awaited season debut six months after Achilles tendon surgery, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the St. Louis Rams 23-13 on Sunday.
Kaepernick threw for 275 yards and Frank Gore ran for a 3-yard touchdown as the reigning NFC champion Niners (8-4) boosted their position in the playoff picture. Crabtree had a 60-yard catch, while Vernon Davis hurdled into the end zone on a 17-yard reception.
With Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in the house, Boldin made six of his receptions in the first half on the way to his second-most productive game of the year behind his 13-catch performance in the opener against Green Bay.
Phil Dawson kicked three field goals, and San Francisco's swarming defense rattled Kellen Clemens and the Rams (5-7) all day.
