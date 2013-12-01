Niners improve playoff chances with win over Rams

Published: Dec 01, 2013 at 11:41 AM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Anquan Boldin caught nine passes from Colin Kaepernick, Michael Crabtree made his long-awaited season debut six months after Achilles tendon surgery, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the St. Louis Rams 23-13 on Sunday.

Kaepernick threw for 275 yards and Frank Gore ran for a 3-yard touchdown as the reigning NFC champion Niners (8-4) boosted their position in the playoff picture. Crabtree had a 60-yard catch, while Vernon Davis hurdled into the end zone on a 17-yard reception.

With Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in the house, Boldin made six of his receptions in the first half on the way to his second-most productive game of the year behind his 13-catch performance in the opener against Green Bay.

Phil Dawson kicked three field goals, and San Francisco's swarming defense rattled Kellen Clemens and the Rams (5-7) all day.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Colin Kaepernick's performance against the Rams with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love looking for 'consistency' heading into Week 1 after preseason games

With three preseason games under his belt, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking for more "consistency" heading into Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.