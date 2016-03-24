Niners' Hyde altered offseason routine to prep for Chip

To get ready for a different type of offense and a different type of practice, San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde revamped his offseason routine.
David Alexander -- who is training Hyde and Niners teammate Bruce Ellington (among others) in Miami -- said once Kelly was hired, the workout strategy changed to prep for a high-paced offense.
"The minute I saw that the 49ers got Chip Kelly, we completely changed his approach to how he trained," Alexander told the Sacramento Bee. "I've got his mind wrapped around being on the field 10 plays straight."
Alexander added that he wants Hyde to get down to 220 pounds or so without losing any of his power. Hyde is listed at 235. Alexander said the back is already under 230.
Hyde, 24, offers an intriguing element to Kelly's offense. The third-year pro owns the speed and agility to hit the outside zone run while maintaining power up the middle. Last month general manager Trent Baalke called Hyde the "ideal fit" for Kelly's offense.
The new coach divided carries last year in Philadelphia between three backs. Behind Hyde sits re-signed Shaun Draughn, DuJuan Harris, Mike Davis, Kendall Gaskins, Jarryd Hayne and any other back -- perhaps a pass-catching jitterbug -- the 49ers add in the draft.
Kelly's ground-based offense keys on picking up yards in the run game on early downs. If Hyde is gobbling up chunks of yards on first and second down, it will allow the 49ers to run the frantic pace Kelly desires.
If it all goes according to plan, Hyde will be on the field a ton in 2016. Right now, he's preparing for that possibility.