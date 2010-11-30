Niners hope to stay in race against Packers

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 02:26 PM

The storyline
The decision to pass on Aaron Rodgers comes home to roost again, with the Packers in prime position to deal a big blow to a 49ers team still somehow in the hunt for the NFC West crown.

Why you should watch
San Francisco has been just game enough on defense at times to possibly make this competitive. Troy Smith's improvisation creates problems. Clay Matthews has to be in the MVP conversation. Brian Westbrook gets to carry the load, again.

Did you know?
49ers linebacker Patrick Willis has a sack in three straight games. ... San Francisco has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 17 games. ... Rodgers has 13 rushing touchdowns since 2008 -- the most for any quarterback in the league over that span. ... Green Bay's Clay Matthews leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team

It's time to give Jayron Kearse, Frankie Luvu and Isaiah Hodgins more love! Nick Shook is recognizing one unsung hero from each team, with the selections ranging from surprise difference-makers to players who don't get the attention they deserve.

news

Niners DE Charles Omenihu arrested on charge of misdemeanor domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend, according to the San Jose (Calif.) Police Department.

news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVII officiating crew; five of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVII, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE