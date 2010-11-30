Niners hope to stay in race against Packers

The storyline
The decision to pass on Aaron Rodgers comes home to roost again, with the Packers in prime position to deal a big blow to a 49ers team still somehow in the hunt for the NFC West crown.
Why you should watch
San Francisco has been just game enough on defense at times to possibly make this competitive. Troy Smith's improvisation creates problems. Clay Matthews has to be in the MVP conversation. Brian Westbrook gets to carry the load, again.
Did you know?
49ers linebacker Patrick Willis has a sack in three straight games. ... San Francisco has not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 17 games. ... Rodgers has 13 rushing touchdowns since 2008 -- the most for any quarterback in the league over that span. ... Green Bay's Clay Matthews leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks.