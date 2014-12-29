Around the NFL

Niners GM Trent Baalke: 'This is a reload situation'

Dec 29, 2014
San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York and general manager Trent Baalke met with the Bay Area media Monday to reiterate that the parting of ways with former coach Jim Harbaugh was mutual, but they would not get into the philosophical differences that led to the split.

York said the Niners' focus is on winning Super Bowls, adding everyone should be held accountable when they fall short, beginning with himself.

"It's up to us to make sure we compete for and win Super Bowls," York said "That's our only goal. We don't raise division championship banners; we don't raise NFC championship banners; we raise Super Bowl banners.

"And whenever we don't deliver that, I hope that you (fans) will hold me directly responsible and accountable for it, and we look forward to getting this thing back on track and getting you guys exactly what you deserve."

In a testy back and forth with media members, York admitted moving on from Harbaugh was difficult, but best for both parties.

"Again, we've had philosophical discussions, and when we sat down, we just couldn't come to a place where we thought moving together was the best for either party," York said. "It wasn't us saying, 'Jim, you're fired. You're not here anymore.' This wasn't Jim saying, 'I don't want to be here: I'm leaving.'

"It was a discussion that took place over, you know, a decent amount of time to figure out what's best for everybody involved, and it was the conclusion that we came to. It wasn't an easy conclusion for anybody, but that's where we ended up."

As for the 49ers' future coach, Baalke said the team expects to return to its winning ways immediately.

"This isn't a rebuild situation. This is a reload situation," he said.

The GM said the team will take the next seven to 10 days interviewing coaching candidates. Baalke added the team will take its time to select the right candidate.

York pointed to legendary coach Bill Walsh when describing what type of coach he'd like to bring in.

"I think we have an idea of somebody who fits that quality of a teacher. ... We need to find the right person," he said.

Whether that right person will be as successful as Harbaugh right away remains to be seen. But there is no doubt that the roster -- especially on the defense -- has the talent to win now.

