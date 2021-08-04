Niners GM John Lynch: Trey Lance is bringing out the best in Jimmy Garoppolo

That nattering sound you hear in the background is San Francisco 49ers fans giddily geeking out over every tidbit of news on Trey Lance, pining for more info on the rookie QB, and begging for the franchise to open up a full-fledged quarterback competition.

Despite the freight train of excitement emanating from the fanbase about Lance, the Niners brass has stuck to the party line, insisting ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is the here-and-now. Jimmy G is the starter, he's impressed all offseason, including early in camp, and we trust him to run the offense.Those areessentially the talking points handed to the entire organization. And they've stuck to the script, despite Lance surging in recent practices.

Niners GM John Lynch again reiterated on Adam Schefter's podcast that the QB competition is bringing out the best in Jimmy G.

"Jimmy's a big-time competitor, and we haven't played a game yet, but in practice in the offseason and practice in training camp thus far, he's playing his best football since he's been here, and he's played a lot of good football. Just look at his record," Lynch said. "People say, 'well, what do you do if they're both playing great?' That's another great problem to have. And we'll deal with that when it comes.

"He really is playing at a high level, and I don't want to talk about it too much -- as I'm doing so in front of millions of people -- but it's something everyone's recognizing. He's really playing at a high level, and that's the type of competitor (he is), that's what competitors do. When they're challenged, they rise to the occasion, and I think he's doing a great job of that."

Kyle Shanahan has led the way in downplaying Lance's chances at starting Week 1, keeping the rookie entrenched with backups, outside of one designed run with the starters Tuesday, and praising Garoppolo at every turn.

In quarterback competitions, words are words. They can be twisted, distorted, pulled, and even scrapped at any time. Videos -- tape as coaches would call it -- have a way of muting those words.