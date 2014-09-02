Niners GM: Due process to 'play out' for Ray McDonald

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers GM Trent Baalke in an impromptu news conference Tuesday said that, before any judgment is made by the team or the NFL, defensive end Ray McDonald will be granted due process following his arrest last weekend for a domestic violence complaint.
Baalke said there has been no determination if McDonald will play in Sunday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. McDonald practiced Tuesday.
"There is such a thing called due process and we intend to let that play out," Baalke said.
McDonald, who was arrested early Sunday morning, has had lengthy discussions with Baalke in the past two days. Baalke said that is part of a widespread fact-finding process that will continue. Team security also is involved, the GM said.
Baalke said that the team has been in constant contact with the NFL and the league is offering guidance -- but for now, the final decisions regarding the matter "will be handled by the organization."
Baalke said that domestic violence "won't be tolerated," echoing comments made Tuesday morning by coach Jim Harbaugh.