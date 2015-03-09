Around the NFL

Niners GM Baalke shoots down Kaepernick trade rumor

Published: Mar 09, 2015 at 12:41 AM

Front office executives don't often waste their time shooting down reports, but late Sunday night, Trent Baalke couldn't help himself.

The 49ers general manager issued a strongly worded statement denouncing a rumor being circulated by KBME-AM, which said that the team was interested in dealing quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The report listed the Eagles and Bears among the suitors.

"Colin is our quarterback and we are excited to have him," Baalke said. "He is not going anywhere. The media reports suggesting otherwise are without merit and, quite frankly, ridiculous."

At this point, we have to side with Baalke if only because of what is going on around the league. Matt Cassel is a highly sought-after trade target and Brian Hoyer is making the rounds, undoubtedly to compete as a starter next season.

The landscape is grim, and as much as Kaepernick took one on the chin in 2014, he still possesses a unique skill set that can win games at the NFL level.

The 49ers' supposed interest in Hoyer and possession of Blaine Gabbert shouldn't lead us astray from the real point: Kaepernick is a very good quarterback, and he's not going anywhere.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commissioner Goodell backs ruling in KC-BUF game: 'It was absolutely the right call'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the conclusion of the December League Meeting in Irving, Texas, and addressed recent complaints regarding the league's officiating.
news

NFL to examine eliminating hip-drop tackles this offseason; kickoff play, tush push, fumbles out of end zone also to be reviewed 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and EVP of football operations Troy Vincent on Wednesday expressed a desire to the the hip-drop tackle removed this offseason.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 15 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

SoFi Stadium approved to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

Super Bowl LXI in 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following the approval of owners on Wednesday at the December League Meeting.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) says he'll play Saturday vs. Bengals

Justin Jefferson details a chest injury that forced him out early last Sunday, but the injury won't keep the Minnesota Vikings WR out of this Saturday's game versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes regrets postgame reaction versus Bills, admits it was 'emotion talking'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes regrets his irate response to officials flagging Kadarius Toney offside in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, saying Wednesday that his emotions got the better of him.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick deflects questions regarding future: 'I'm getting ready for Kansas City'

Bill Belichick has remained a topic of conversation for much of the Patriots' struggle-filled year, and the head coach again was forced to face questions regarding his future by the New England media on Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New York QBs Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito highlight Players of the Week

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, Jets QB Zach Wilson earn top offensive honors for Week 14. 
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams calls 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

Following a historic low-scoring loss to the Vikings last Sunday, Raiders WR Davante Adams felt embarrassed to be shut out in a game where Las Vegas' defense held the opponent to a field goal. 