Niners GM Baalke shoots down Kaepernick trade rumor

Front office executives don't often waste their time shooting down reports, but late Sunday night, Trent Baalke couldn't help himself.
The 49ers general manager issued a strongly worded statement denouncing a rumor being circulated by KBME-AM, which said that the team was interested in dealing quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
"Colin is our quarterback and we are excited to have him," Baalke said. "He is not going anywhere. The media reports suggesting otherwise are without merit and, quite frankly, ridiculous."
At this point, we have to side with Baalke if only because of what is going on around the league. Matt Cassel is a highly sought-after trade target and Brian Hoyer is making the rounds, undoubtedly to compete as a starter next season.
The landscape is grim, and as much as Kaepernick took one on the chin in 2014, he still possesses a unique skill set that can win games at the NFL level.
The 49ers' supposed interest in Hoyer and possession of Blaine Gabbert shouldn't lead us astray from the real point: Kaepernick is a very good quarterback, and he's not going anywhere.
