Niners' Ginn, Goodwin miss second consecutive day of practice

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and center Jonathan Goodwin sat out a second consecutive day of practice as the team prepares for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants.
Ginn (knee) and Goodwin (calf) were injured during the divisional playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.
All-Pro linebacker Patrick Willis also was added to the injury report, listed as sitting out Thursday with a knee injury. It's not clear if Willis, who missed three games late during the season before returning to play in the regular-season finale, was simply getting a day of rest.
Cornerback Tarell Brown (thigh) also was held out of the practice, and safety Dashon Goldson (ankle) and tight end Delanie Walker (jaw) were limited.
Walker broke his left jaw in two places late in the regular season and hopes to be healthy enough to play against the Giants. He had the wires removed Monday and took part in practice on a limited basis with no contact Wednesday.
"I didn't do too much, so I won't say I was rusty," Walker said before Thursday's practice. "I feel like I was good. Everybody said I looked faster and that I looked like I was over-hyper. Because you get back on the field, you try to do everything full speed."
Niners coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that Walker's status is up to team doctors. Walker said he will push to get on the field Sunday.
"If they leave it up to me, of course I'm going to play," Walker said. "I want to help my team out, and this is a big game, and I feel like if I'm out there, maybe I can help out with the offense."
Walker had his most productive game of the season against the Giants in November, when he caught six passes for 69 yards in a 27-20 victory. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said he is putting together separate game plans for if Walker is ready to play or if he has to sit out.
Walker is testing out a new helmet this week with a bigger facemask and wider area around the jaw to see if he can play with that Sunday. He said doctors told him the left jaw is now as strong as the right side and there is little chance of re-breaking it in the same places.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.